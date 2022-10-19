Tobam Has $662,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

CCI stock opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.68. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.82 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

