Tobam Purchases 4,162 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Tobam raised its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Methanex were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 284.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Methanex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.