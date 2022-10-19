Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,998 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,121 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,762,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,957,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,525 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.22.

