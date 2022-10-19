Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,175,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,984,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $281,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MGV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.95. 11,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,300. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.60.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.