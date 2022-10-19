Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,578 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 653.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 150,212 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. 97,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,241. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

