Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $18.58 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,476 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May makes up 2.7% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 19.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $18,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMAY. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,526,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of UMAY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,852. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

