Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,594 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. 950,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,299,061. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.