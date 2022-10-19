Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 10,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $105.02. 93,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

