Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.28 Million in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 169,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHY. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $334,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $386,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $5,331,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $2,395,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,593. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.