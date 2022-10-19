Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,307 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.67% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at about $314,000.

NYSEARCA:IAPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. 13,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,530. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $26.19.

