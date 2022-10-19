Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,947 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.4% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.94. 8,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,938. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

