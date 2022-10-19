Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 413 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 849,045 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

