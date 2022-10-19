Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 92,343 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after purchasing an additional 824,503 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,129 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after acquiring an additional 514,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $21,563,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,694. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

