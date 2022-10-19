Tranquility Partners LLC Has $209,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $44,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $370,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.75. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $435.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About BGC Partners

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.