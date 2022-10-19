Tranquility Partners LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $133,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 486,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 67,394 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,427,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,592,000 after buying an additional 882,723 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DFAI opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

