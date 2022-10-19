Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Price Performance

AerSale stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $994.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.47. AerSale Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $139.61 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AerSale in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $71,303,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,585,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,328,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Profile

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.