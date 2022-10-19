Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 2,196 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 52,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

