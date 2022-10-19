Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 5,556 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEU stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

