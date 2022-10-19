Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,129 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 362,293 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,773,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,516,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,272,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 102,672 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,776,000 after purchasing an additional 167,320 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

