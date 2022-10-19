Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,096,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,718,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,337.0% during the 1st quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 649,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after buying an additional 623,163 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after buying an additional 550,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,056,000 after buying an additional 506,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

FOX Price Performance

FOX Increases Dividend

Shares of FOX stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.