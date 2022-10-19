Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,946 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.68. 96,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.44. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

