Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,069 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $95,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after buying an additional 525,014 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 481,743 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after buying an additional 452,044 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 4.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.63.

Shares of TMO traded down $24.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.11. 65,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,465. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $488.26 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $548.14 and a 200 day moving average of $551.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

