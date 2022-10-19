Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,971 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.7% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.1% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 76.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $113.97. 98,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average is $135.44. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

