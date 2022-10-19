Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 6,039 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,841 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $31.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.98. 1,074,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,609,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.21 and its 200-day moving average is $221.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.69.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

