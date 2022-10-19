Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $36.54 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after buying an additional 76,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 393,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.28.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

