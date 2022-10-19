Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 8,566 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Danaher were worth $73,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 4.5 %

DHR traded down $11.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.69. 144,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.46. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

