Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,480 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.54.

HON stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,828. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

