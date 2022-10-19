Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVE) Announces Dividend of GBX 12

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVEGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Triple Point Income VCT’s previous dividend of $4.76. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Income VCT Stock Performance

Shares of TPVE opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Triple Point Income VCT has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 82 ($0.99). The stock has a market cap of £37.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00.

About Triple Point Income VCT

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in cinema digitization, crematorium management, solar PV, anaerobic digestion, landfill gas, and hydro electric power sectors.

