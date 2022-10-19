TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.04. 40,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.45. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

