TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New $770,000 Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,520. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

