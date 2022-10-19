Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.44 million.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,789. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

