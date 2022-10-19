Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at UBS Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.26.

TWLO opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08. Twilio has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $373.00.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

