Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.64.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TYL traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.13. 1,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,041. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.61.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

