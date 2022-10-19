Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.19% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 144,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.2 %

RARE traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $89.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

