UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.145-2.160 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

UniFirst Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:UNF opened at $171.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.11. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $217.81.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,681,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.