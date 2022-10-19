UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Shares Gap Up to $171.95

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $171.95, but opened at $176.67. UniFirst shares last traded at $169.78, with a volume of 218 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.58 and its 200 day moving average is $174.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7,839.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after acquiring an additional 184,932 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

