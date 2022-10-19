Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.92

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.92 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 28.26 ($0.34). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 281,598 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £31.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,410.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.93.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.