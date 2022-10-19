Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

UNP stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.81. 67,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $186.89 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.78. The company has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

