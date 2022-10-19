United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,693 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.71. 31,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.29 and a 200 day moving average of $183.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

