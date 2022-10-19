UNUS SED LEO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.74 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $4.16 or 0.00021665 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.97 billion and $2.74 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.28448262 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,112,898.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

