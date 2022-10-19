Uquid Coin (UQC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.26 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $10.69 or 0.00055689 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $106.94 million and $7.26 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

