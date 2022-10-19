urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Trading Up 8.1%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.14. 67,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 91,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGRO. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of urban-gro from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in urban-gro by 5.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in urban-gro by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in urban-gro by 69.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in urban-gro by 22.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

