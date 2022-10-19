Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.