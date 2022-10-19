USD Coin (USDC) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.40 billion and $2.63 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003111 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,297.92 or 0.27601478 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010780 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,395,323,380 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
