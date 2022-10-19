USDD Price Reaches $1.00 (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, USDD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $724.51 million and approximately $75.88 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About USDD

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,038 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

