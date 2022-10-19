V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.43 billion-$12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.13 billion. V.F. also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.75 EPS.

Shares of VFC opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.60.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 105.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

