Vai Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Vai token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $55.31 million and approximately $7,940.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

