Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.15 and last traded at $122.15. 83,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,924,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.