Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF) Trading 2% Higher

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 113,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 412,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.
