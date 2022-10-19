Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $65.50

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.50, but opened at $61.66. Value Line shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Value Line Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $568.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Value Line by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

